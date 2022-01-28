MIAMI (CBSMiami) — As South Florida prepares for the rare occurrence of temperatures dipping into the 30s and 40s this weekend, special precautions have to be taken for animals, even at Zoo Miami.

Primates, such as the chimpanzees and Orangutan are given blankets to keep warm, the elephant enclosure and other large open barns, get protected from the chilly wind with plywood sheets and the Galapagos tortoises are herded into a special enclosure at the center of their habitat.

WATCH: Galapagos tortoises herded into heated enclosure ahead of cold front

Inside that special enclosure are heat lamps, a radiant heater, and a heated floor to keep the giant reptiles safe during extreme cold.

The enclosure is then secured using a series of wooden boards that prevent them from venturing out into the cold.

The Galapagos tortoises, the largest weighing over 500 pounds, may remain off exhibit in this shelter through the weekend or until the temperatures rebound to a safe number.

Zoo Miami Communications Director Ron Magill says even though many of the animals are naturally well equipped to tolerate the expected low temperatures, many need extra attention and support to ensure their health and safety.

Smaller mammals, birds and reptiles will be placed into kennels and brought into heated structures.

Depending on the temperature during the day, some animals will remain off exhibit until it becomes warm enough for them to comfortably go about their normal routines.

Some of the animals, however, such as the bears, camels and tigers often seem to enjoy the cold weather and will actually demonstrate increased activity during this time.