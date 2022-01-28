TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday announced that about $80 million will go toward various infrastructure projects aimed at addressing rising sea levels in South Florida.
“This is really just the beginning. We’re going to be doing a lot more with what we have with Resilient Florida (a resiliency program), and in this legislative session I think we’re going to really hit some significant home runs,” DeSantis said while at Port Everglades in Hollywood.READ MORE: Cold Weather Coming, Protect The Four P's: People, Pets, Plants, Property
The money includes $19.8 million for stormwater infrastructure in the Wynwood area of Miami; $18.4 million to alleviate flooding in the East Little Havana area; $16.6 million for stormwater drainage in Broward County; and $14.8 million to upgrade the sewer system in Hallandale Beach.READ MORE: Miami Weather: Arctic Air Moving In For Weekend Freeze
DeSantis has requested $550 million for coastal resiliency efforts as part of his budget proposal for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.MORE NEWS: Florida Senate Ready To Take Up Abortion Limit
