MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s the calm before the storm, and that’s no cliche, as severe winter weather in the northeast is expected to affect flights at South Florida airports this weekend.
At Miami International Airpot, passengers are preparing for what could be a historic snowstorm up north.
Up to 18 inches of snow is expected in Boston, with snow falling as far south as Washington D.C.
Already, there are cancellations and delays at MIA. So far, four arrivals and 22 departures have been canceled.
As the weather worsens, travelers can expect more headaches.