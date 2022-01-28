MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Watch out fight fans, there is a new combat sports game in town.

“My name is Markus Perez and I’m from Brazil and I’m a professional pillow fighter and MMA fighter.”

Some of the meanest, baddest, toughest-trained fighters, now turning their pugilistic prowess to pillows.

South Florida’s PFC, or the Pillow Fight Championship, the sixth event takes over pay per view Saturday night, with a full roster of current and former professional fighters.

“Pillow fighting is an ancient sport, cavemen did it with stuff filled goat with hay,” said Pillow Fight Championship CEO Steve Williams.

Strict rules are in place for both men and women.

Three minutes and a half rounds with mouthpieces are mandatory.

“They should all stay home not wasting time, will just be embarrassed in front of family and the world.”

“I love a good challenge, but that guy’s too little, so I asked the PFC matchmaker to set me up with a worthy opponent.”

“Do you think you could take me in a pillow fight? Maybe. Just don’t let the pink socks fool you.”

A former UFC fighter and a black belt in jiu-jitsu, Leandro “Apollo” Silva was just the kind of skilled fighter I was hoping to strike with.

The winner of both the men’s and women’s brackets will each take home $5,000.

Click here to learn more about the PPV event, scheduled for Saturday at 9 PM ET.