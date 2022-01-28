DORAL (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department welcomed 27 new members to the team at the Recruit Class 148 graduation ceremony on Friday.
The ceremony was held at Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Training Headquarters in Doral.
Following months of rigorous and skilled training, the 27 recruits officially received their silver badges to become full-time Miami-Dade Fire Rescue firefighters.
Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky personally handed out each certificate and pinned their badges onto their uniforms.
MDFR followed COVID-19 safety protocols including mask-wearing and social distancing and live streamed the ceremony for friends, family, and the public.
Congratulations to Recruit Class 148.