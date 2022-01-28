FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Governor Ron Desantis announced more than $80 million in funding to several South Florida cities to address the effects of storm flooding and infrastructure problems.

The funding was made available through the state’s Resilient Florida program which provides grants to state agencies and local governments to combat the impact of climate change.

“Today we’re happy to be awarding over $80 million for various infrastructure projects in South Florida that will make a real difference for the folks who live here,” said Desantis.

The largest check went to Miami which received close to $40 million to address flooding caused by inadequate stormwater drainage.

The City of Miami is receiving $19.8 million to support stormwater infrastructure in the southwest Wynwood area, as well as an additional $18.4 million that will be used to alleviate flooding in parts of East Little Havana.

“This is going to protect $1.6 billion worth of property. So when you think about spending $40 million, you know, that’s a lot of money, but you’re protecting $1.6 billion worth of property, so it’s a good investment,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Broward County was awarded $16.6 million to replace the existing non-functional and insufficient stormwater infrastructure and add new green infrastructure for stormwater drainage. Another $3.2 million went to North Lauderdale to fund a new stormwater pump station facility adjacent to the C-14 canal to alleviate the impacts of heavy rainfall and tidal events on the regional drainage system and C-14 canal.

Seven million dollars was allocated to the City of Opa-Locka for community flood protection. Lastly, nearly $15 was provided to Hallandale Beach to upgrade the city’s sewer system.