TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Florida senators next week will start considering a proposal that would prevent physicians from performing abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, one of the most controversial issues of the 2022 legislative session.

The Senate Health Policy Committee is scheduled Wednesday to take up the proposal (SB 146), filed by Sen. Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland.

The proposal is modeled after a Mississippi law that is being reviewed by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Justices heard arguments last month in the case, which could overturn or scale back the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion-rights decision.

A House version of the Florida bill (HB 5), sponsored by Rep. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, and Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, R-Fort Myers, was approved Thursday in a 10-5 vote in the House Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee.

It also earlier cleared the House Professions & Public Health Subcommittee.

It needs approval from the House Health & Human Services Committee before it could go to the full House.

