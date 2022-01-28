MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After a couple of days of warm weather across South Florida, temperatures are about to tumble.

A cold front will sweep through Saturday morning, dropping temperatures into the upper 40s and low 50s. A cold northwest wind will keep South Florida chilly through Saturday afternoon with highs struggling to reach 60 degrees. Most areas will see highs in the upper 50s with wind gusts as high as 30 miles per hour.

Saturday night and Sunday morning will be the coldest with lows falling to the low 40s along the coast and the mid to upper 30s in the inland areas.

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for inland Broward due to the potential for freezing temperatures during that time period.

Due to the drastic drop in temperatures and extreme cold weather for South Florida, people should prepare now by utilizing the “Four P’s” Of Cold Weather Safety.

Protect People

Pay careful attention to children and the elderly. They are especially vulnerable to the cold and the least able to protect themselves. Dress in layers and wear a hat that covers your ears when you are outdoors.

Eat well-balanced meals to stay warmer. Avoid drinking alcoholic beverages if you’re cold, they cause your body to lose heat more rapidly. Instead, drink warm beverages such as hot tea to help maintain your body temperature.

Protect Plants

Bring potted plants indoors. Keep outdoor plants and trees watered.

Protect Pets

Bring all pets indoors. Pets that must be left outside should have an enclosed shelter with the entrance facing away from the wind.

Protect Against Fires In The Home

Take the time to prepare and inspect heating equipment before using it. According to the National Fire Protection Association, incorrect use of heating equipment is the leading cause of home fires.

When protecting against fires in the home, here are some important safety tips:

Choose electric space heaters and use only those that are UL approved. Look for models that include safety features such as an automatic shut-off when tipped over.

Avoid the use of extension cords with space heaters, but if you must use one, make sure it is the proper size and length. Never run cords under rugs or carpets.

Keep your heater at least three feet away from furniture, curtains, and other flammable items.

Install recommended smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Replace batteries regularly.

Never use charcoal or other fuel-burning devices indoors, such as grills that produce carbon monoxide.

Make sure all equipment is clean and dust-free.

Keep a close eye on children and pets whenever a space heater is being used.

Always turn off heaters when leaving home.

