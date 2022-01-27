Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:BSO, Fatal Shooting, Local TV, Miami News, Tamarac

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Tamarac.

BSO said it happened at around 9 a.m., Thursday, near the 6100 block of Woodlands Boulevard.

Emergency personnel found an adult male who had been shot. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.

Police continue to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO at 954-321-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

