MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Tamarac.
BSO said it happened at around 9 a.m., Thursday, near the 6100 block of Woodlands Boulevard.
Emergency personnel found an adult male who had been shot. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
No additional information was immediately released.
Police continue to investigate the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO at 954-321-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).