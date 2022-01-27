FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Bell, the head of the Broward County Deputies Association, has been fired.

The union president was suspended with pay in April 2020 pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation into allegations of violating BSO policies, including truthfulness, corrupt practices, employee statements, conduct unbecoming an employee and discretion.

On Thursday, Sheriff Gregory Tony announced that Bell’s termination was effective immediately.

“Following the internal investigation, investigators presented the case to the Professional Standards Committee (PSC), which reviewed the evidence, sustained all the allegations against Deputy Bell, and recommended his termination in a unanimous vote. I support the findings in this case and concur that Bell’s actions rise to the level of termination,” Sheriff Tony said in a statement.

Tony said during the course of the investigation, the evidence showed that Bell used corrupt practices to try to prevent him from being elected sheriff by providing misinformation and lies to the media to create fear and distrust among BSO employees and within the community during a global pandemic.

Click Here to read the Internal Affairs Investigative Report.

“This type of behavior is egregious at any time but even more harmful and shameful during an unprecedented health crisis. Bell’s irresponsible comments took time and effort away from the critical public safety demands of BSO,” said Tony in the statement.

The sheriff added that no employee is above the rules and policies of the organization.