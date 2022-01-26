MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at Miami Dade College’s North Campus on Wednesday and addressed the FDA’s decision to revoke emergency use of certain monoclonal antibody treatments – Eli Lilly and Regeneron.

According to the FDA, data showed they are “highly unlikely to be active against the omicron variant.”

Both drugmakers say they agree with the FDA’s conclusion.

The state then left to shut down its sites, and the governor says that left Floridians stranded.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on monoclonal treatment

“To leave people hanging the way they have is really problematic,” says Gov. DeSantis.

“To then wake up to an email saying that these treatments are now prohibited, and tough luck go take an aspirin – that’s fundamentally wrong,” says DeSantis.

Among a panel, the state’s Deputy Secretary of Health was also in attendance, along with South Florida Dr. Dwight Reynolds, an emergency medicine physician.

Dr. Reynolds his frustrations after two of the medications he uses most for his COVID-19 patients, whether they’ve had a post-exposure issue or covid itself could not be given.

“I was very disheartened having to tell 18 patients that next day that were on the schedule and I give them the typical medication – which is REGEN-COV or Lily,” says Dr. Reynolds.

While the sites are no longer running some ER, urgent cares, and hospitals still have a small supply of various monoclonal antibody treatments.