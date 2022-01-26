Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Broward Sheriff’s cruiser had to be towed from the scene of a deadly crash that shut down streets in Deerfield Beach Wednesday evening.

It happened at Federal Highway and Hillsboro Boulevard.

CBS4 News has learned there was a body lying in the street and a wheelchair being put inside a police vehicle.

Our cameras captured as a BSO cruiser was being towed away.

The City of Deerfield Beach said BSO is handling the crash, but the agency had not confirmed the information.

