MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Rescuers are searching for 39 people believed to be missing after a boat capsized off the coast of Florida.

The U.S. Coast Guard suspects it was a human smuggling venture.

The Miami Coast Guard sector was alerted after a good Samaritan rescued a man clinging to a capsized 25-foot vessel approximately 45 miles east of Fort Pierce Inlet on Tuesday morning.

#UPDATE @USCG crews are still searching. The good Sam notified #USCG Sector #Miami watchstanders, Tuesday, at approx. 8 a.m. after rescuing a man on a capsized vessel. Multiple cutters & aircraft are searching from #Bimini, #Bahamas to #FortPierce Inlet. More updates follow. pic.twitter.com/kCVQ4LCaTe — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) January 25, 2022

The surviving man told the U.S. Coast Guard he and 39 other people left from Bimini in the Bahamas on Saturday night. Severe weather caused the vessel to capsize, and none of the passengers were wearing a life jacket.

“Coast Guard air and surface asset crews are actively searching for people in the water,” the Coast Guard tweeted Tuesday.

As of Tuesday evening, the Coast Guard has searched more than 1,300 square miles, about the size of Rhode Island.