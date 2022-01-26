FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A late night accident involving several cars including a Broward sheriff’s deputy sent four people to the hospital.

It all started just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night with a reckless driver doing donuts in the middle of State Road 7 and Oakland Park Boulevard.

“He had the intersection backed up in all directions,” said a man who didn’t want to be identified. “He was skilled. He was like a professional driver”.

A BSO deputy who was on foot tried to make a traffic stop, but the driver sped off hitting the deputy. Other deputies gave chase until they reached Rock Island Road. That’s where the driver caused a crash involving 6-7 vehicles including a BSO deputy’s SUV.

Anthony Chatmon witnessed the wreck.

“We saw BSO and a gray car in a high speed pursuit coming this way. That’s when BSO stopped and let BSO pass through and we got off at the bridge. That’s when I saw that car over there caught on fire, the BSO car that’s smashed up. That’s when they took the officer out and they put it out right after it went up in flames, the front part,” said Chatmon.

The reckless driver was taken into custody at the scene of the wreck. He along with two deputies and another driver involved in the crash were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.