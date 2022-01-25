TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 jumped back above 11,000, adding more than 300 patients in a Tuesday count, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Data posted by the agency showed that 11,105 inpatients had COVID-19, up from 10,794 in a Monday count and up from 10,893 on Jan. 18.
The data also showed that 1,582 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, up slightly from 1,566 on Monday.
The number of cases and hospitalizations began surging in December as the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus spread across the state.
