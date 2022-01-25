MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida family, mourning the loss of a loved one who was killed by a hit and run driver, is making a plea to the public to help police find the driver.

Family members of Alexander Plummer spoke to reporters on Tuesday morning, regarding his death.

BSO investigators say he was hit and killed on January 6, shortly after 10 p.m. near the 2500 block of West Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach.

Investigators discovered Plummer, who not in a designated crosswalk, was hit by a car traveling eastbound on West Atlantic Boulevard. The driver of that car, stopped for a short time and then left the area.

A second driver also hit him, but remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

The vehicle investigators are looking for is a Gold, 4-door, older model American vehicle with substantial front end damage including the windshield being smashed.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case or the identity of the driver to contact BSO Traffic Homicide Detective Chandler Greetham at 954-321-4844. If you want to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.