MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A portion of one of South Florida’s busiest streets and tourist attractions, Ocean Drive in South Beach, is back open to vehicular traffic, after being shutdown for nearly two years.
One southbound lane from Fifth to 13th Streets reopened early Monday morning to cars, with a two-way bike lane replacing the public parking spaces on the east side of the street.
Crews were out bright and early removing barricades that blocked cars from traveling on the usually busy road.
The street was closed in 2020 to expand outdoor dining and public recreation space during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A pedestrian plaza is also being added between 13th Street and 14th Place.
Traffic blockades will divert drivers from entering the South of Fifth neighborhood from Ocean Drive.