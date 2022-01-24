MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Fort Lauderdale man is the state’s newest multi-millionaire thanks to a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Jose Canales won a top prize from the $5,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE scratch-off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $4,660,000.00.

Canales purchased his winning ticket at a Chevron, at 3100 West Davie Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

$5,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE ticket offers four top prizes of $5,000 a week for life and the overall odds of winning are one-in-3.35. Tickets cost $10.

Recently, two men in Broward each scored a million dollar prize by playing the Florida Lotterys’ THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 scratch-off game.

Also, three women in Broward each won million-dollar prizes playing scratch-off games.

Scratch-off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in the fiscal year 2020-2021.

