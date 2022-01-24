Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Local TV, Miami News, Monoclonal Antibody Treatment

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida is shutting down monoclonal antibody sites.

The FDA withdrew emergency use authorization for monoclonal antibody treatment as well as for Regeneron because apparently neither one is effective against Omicron cases.

Lilly, which makes the monoclonal treatments, says it agrees with the FDA assessment.

The state’s department of health doesn’t feel the same way.

“Florida disagrees with the decision that blocks access to any available treatments in the absence of clinical evidence,” FDOH wrote in a statement. “To date, such clinical evidence has not been provided by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).”

FDOH said individuals with appoints have been directly contacted regarding cancellations.

