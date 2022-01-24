MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Kansas City Chiefs pulled off a dramatic 42 to 36 victory in overtime to beat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, in what could arguably be the most exciting weekend of playoffs in pro football history.

In the final two minutes of stunning regulation play the lead changed hands three times.

Buffalo went ahead with 13 seconds remaining after Josh Allen’s fourth touchdown pass of the game, all of them to Gabriel Davis.

But with just 13 seconds left and the Chiefs trailing by three points, Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs down the field to set up a 49-yard field goal to send the game into overtime.

Kansas City won the coin toss and marched down field. Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce to secure their spot in the AFC championship game. The Bills never even got back onto the field.

“It was a heck of a game,” Mahomes told CBS’ Tracy Wolfson afterwards. “I mean, 17, Josh (Allen), played his a** off, pardon my language. I mean, it was a great game between two great football teams and, at the end of the day, guys like Tyreek (Hill) and Travis (Kelce) made the plays that won us the game.”

The Chiefs advance to host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC championship game next weekend after the Bengals beat the AFC No. 1-seeded Tennessee Titans on Saturday with a last second field goal.

In the NFC, the Los Angeles Rams held off Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with their own game winning kick.

Speculation is once again swirling around if the 44-year-old quarterback will retire.

“I haven’t put a lot of thought into it, we’ll just take it day by day,” said Brady.

The Rams will face the San Francisco 49ers for a trip to the Super Bowl.

The 49ers beat Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on a last second field goal.

According to NFL research, the Bills-Chiefs showdown was the first playoff game in league history with three go-ahead touchdowns scored in the final two minutes of regulation.