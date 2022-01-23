MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida is bracing for a cold blast that is already being felt this Sunday.

Temperatures on Sunday morning were 10 degrees cooler than the previous day and as temperatures are falling, the humidity level and the rain chance have also dropped to a minimum.

Sunday afternoon will be cool with clearing skies and high temperatures in the lower 70s. The north wind is kicking up at around 15 mph and gusting to 20 mph.

This is a cold wind that will make temperatures plummet to the mid and upper 40s through Sunday night.

Monday morning calls for South Floridians to bundle up more than usual because the northerly wind is expected to develop a wind chill in the low 40s.

Sunny skies are expected Monday afternoon but the cold air thrives and the high temperatures will be stuck in the cool upper 60s.

The cold blast is short-lived since another low pressure system in the Gulf will quickly move eastward into the Sunshine State throughout Tuesday and that will move in warmer and more humid air to South Florida.

The highs on Tuesday will top the upper 70s with the chance for rain increasing throughout the day. Showers are expected in the area late Tuesday night and possibly during Wednesday morning.

A cold front associated with the new low pressure system is expected to clear South Florida by Wednesday afternoon.

The weather pattern will quickly dry out behind the cold front and become windy. Windy conditions are expected to last through the start of the new weekend with another cool down.

High temperatures will be in the upper 70s on Wednesday then mid 70s by the end of the week. These highs will potentially fall to the upper 60s by next weekend.