MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest warrant has been issued for Crystal Cruises’ Crystal Symphony over unpaid fuel debts.

According to court documents, the warrant calls for the United States Marshals Service to take the vessel into custody.

Peninsula Petroleum Far East is seeking to recover nearly $3.4 million from Crystal Cruises and Star Cruises. The company added it’s owed over $1.2 million for fuel delivered to the Crystal Symphony.

Elio Pace, a singer on the ship, tweeted that the night of his first show he was “notified by the captain that the company that owns Crystal Cruises, Genting Hong Kong, had gone into liquidation to the tune of $4 billion and that Crystal Symphony would cease to sail when it reached Miami…”

But on the night of his second show, Pace said he learned that the “ship was no longer sailing to Miami and was instead diverting to Bimini in the Bahamas” after having already made alternate travel arrangements.

Passengers are now reportedly being ferried from Bimini to Port Everglades.