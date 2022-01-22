  • CBS4 News

By Mauricio Maldonado
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A couple of Pembroke Pines police officers took their oath to ‘Serve and Protect’ to a new level Friday evening by stepping in and helping a resident move heavy furniture after a moving company bailed on the job.

Officers Michael Matthis and Lawrence Virgilio had responded to a civil matter involving a moving company that had refused to continue the job.

That is when the officers offered their assistance and finished moving the heavy furniture themselves.

Images released by the Pembroke Pines Police Department showed the officers carrying plastic-wrapped furniture up the stairs to the second floor of an apartment building.

No word on why the movers refused to complete the job.

