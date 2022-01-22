MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are searching for a man who is accused of attacking another man with a machete on Saturday morning.
Police said it happened at around 8:37 a.m. near the 7900 block of NW 32 Avenue.
Authorities said a physical altercation ensued after the suspect demanded money from the victim.
"During the altercation, the subject struck the victim with a machete and fled the scene," police said.
The victim was able to walk over to a nearby gas station where he called 911.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported the victim in stable condition to a nearby hospital.
Police said the suspect, described as having a thin build and long beard, was wearing all black clothing at the time of the attack.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.