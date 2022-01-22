MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hollywood police investigators announced they have made an arrest in the sexual battery of two women.
Police said De’Arius Keitron Woods, 22, has been arrested and charged with separate sexual batteries that occurred on December 27, 2021 and January 17th, 2022.READ MORE: Miami Weather: Scattered Showers Ahead Of Cooler Weather
Authorities said both cases were similar in nature and involved the suspect holding the victims against their will.READ MORE: Officials: Manatees, At Risk Of Starvation, Start Eating Lettuce In Pilot Program
Police said they arrested Keitron Woods on Thursday, January 20.MORE NEWS: Semi-Trailer Rollover Crash Shuts Down NB Turnpike Lanes In Davie
He is facing charges including Kidnapping, sexual assault with a weapon, Sexual Battery and Aggravated Assault-with a deadly weapon.