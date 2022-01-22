  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Two people were taken to a local hospital following the partial deck collapse at a waterfront restaurant where they were dining on Friday afternoon.

At least three adults swam to a nearby boat at the dock and were pulled from the water by other people, officials said.

Two of the diners were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan told a news outlet the dock at Flip Flops Dockside Eatery had apparent signs of decay and visible areas that were recently repaired.

A representative who answered the restaurant’s phone Saturday said they could not comment on the incident.

