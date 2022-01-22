MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Two people were taken to a local hospital following the partial deck collapse at a waterfront restaurant where they were dining on Friday afternoon.
At least three adults swam to a nearby boat at the dock and were pulled from the water by other people, officials said.READ MORE: Florida Gets $4 Billion Bump in Estimated Tax Dollars
Two of the diners were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.READ MORE: Hollywood Police: Arrest Made In Separate Sexual Battery Cases
Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan told a news outlet the dock at Flip Flops Dockside Eatery had apparent signs of decay and visible areas that were recently repaired.MORE NEWS: Miami Weather: Scattered Showers Ahead Of Cooler Weather
A representative who answered the restaurant’s phone Saturday said they could not comment on the incident.