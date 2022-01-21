FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The soggy weather across South Florida brought down part of a ceiling in a Fort Lauderdale apartment early Friday.

The two people inside the apartment weren’t hurt and said they got out of the way just seconds before the collapse around 1 a.m. at 330 SW 19th Street.

“Laying there, I was half asleep, when I looked up, yeah, it was very scary, I’m looking for the whole thing to cave in,” said Jeffrey Clark, who woke up just moments before the collapse.

Keia Jones, who was also inside the apartment, said she’d noticed some water coming from a bedroom window before they went to bed Thursday night. When she woke up in the middle of the night on Friday, she heard water and thought it was the same issue.

“When I went to check the window, there was water falling on my head,” Jones said. “When I looked up, I saw so much water pouring from the roof. And like five seconds later, I could see cracks coming from the roof and the whole roof collapsed and I had to jump back.”

Clark and Jones said, as of Friday morning, they hadn’t been able to reach the apartment landlord for help. The Red Cross responded to the partial collapse and will assist them in finding a new place to sleep for now.

“This is a disaster. I’ve never been through anything like this before. It destroyed basically everything,” said Jones.