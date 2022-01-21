MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An emergency meeting for the Florida International University Board of Trustees is being called for 4 p.m. Friday, where President Mark Rosenberg is expected to announce his immediate resignation, according to sources.

This move comes as a surprise. No reason why Rosenberg is out.

The FIU Board of Trustees will consider a recommendation to name the school’s Chief Financial Officer as the interim president.

The question remains: What happened that caused President Rosenberg to resign? A source said this was a forced resignation.

Here is announcement of the meeting to replace Rosenberg as FIU President. @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/YYbP4oCnzy — Jim DeFede (@DeFede) January 21, 2022

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.