By Deborah Souverain
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward School Board is holding a special session to vote on the proposed pay raise for teachers.

The vote comes after a deal was reached back in December between the school district and the teachers union.

The negotiations included a $2,000 one-time stipend for all educational professional staff members.

It also includes a salary increase of 1.33 percent for highly effective teachers on the pay performance salary, a 1.07 percent salary increase for teachers on the grandfathered salary schedule, and a one percent pay raise for effective teachers on the pay for performance salary schedule.

There will also be a thousand-dollar bonus for teachers who didn’t receive disaster relief from the state.

Multilingual support staff will receive a $500 supplement if approved.

