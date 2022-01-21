FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward School Board is holding a special session to vote on the proposed pay raise for teachers.
The vote comes after a deal was reached back in December between the school district and the teachers union.
The negotiations included a $2,000 one-time stipend for all educational professional staff members.
It also includes a salary increase of 1.33 percent for highly effective teachers on the pay performance salary, a 1.07 percent salary increase for teachers on the grandfathered salary schedule, and a one percent pay raise for effective teachers on the pay for performance salary schedule.
There will also be a thousand-dollar bonus for teachers who didn't receive disaster relief from the state.
Multilingual support staff will receive a $500 supplement if approved.