MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a milder start across South Florida with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s across South Florida. Many areas were 15 to 18 degrees warmer in comparison to Wednesday.

A few showers moved during the early morning and throughout the day spotty showers will be possible.

Highs will climb to around 80 degrees.

For Friday, the Storm Prediction Center is forecasting a marginal risk of severe weather for South Florida. Although there is a lot of uncertainty regarding the timing and intensity of storms, there is the potential for some strong storms that may produce damaging gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning. There is an isolated risk of severe storms with the threat of a brief tornado or two.

We will remain unsettled late Friday into Saturday due to plenty of moisture associated with a frontal boundary and a low pressure system expected to develop in the Gulf.

Saturday showers are likely with highs in the upper 70s. Sunday the rain chance starts to decrease along with our temperatures. Highs will be closer to the mid 70s on Sunday.

By Monday morning lows will fall to the upper 50s and highs will only be in the 70s through Tuesday. The warmer weather returns middle of next week.