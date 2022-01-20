MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Hialeah Gardens man has been arrested for a shooting that left his girlfriend dead and injured her son.

Julio Espiritu, 51, is charged with second degree murder in the death of Angela Rodriguez, 45, and attempted second degree murder for reportedly shooting her 14-year-old son.

It happened around Sunday, January 10, just before 10 p.m. at an apartment in the 9800 block of West Okeechobee Road.

According to Miami-Dade police, when officers arrived at the unit they found Rodriguez’s lifeless body sitting in a chair by the dining room table. She had been shot in the back of her neck.

They also found her son had a gunshot wound to his shoulder and Espiritu had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his stomach.

According to Rodriguez’s family, she was killed on her birthday.

Rodriguez son told investigators they were all home that evening. He said he was sitting in the living room when he heard a loud noise and then saw his unresponsive mother in the chair, according to Espiritu’s arrest form.

The teen said Espiritu pointed the gun at him and while smiling said that he was sorry and fired two shots, according to the report. One struck the teen in the shoulder.

The teen told investigators he heard two more shots and then saw Espiritu laying on the ground.

He and Espiritu were taken to the Ryder Trauma Center.

Rodriguez’s family described her as a good person and a hard worker.

Police have not said what led to the shooting.