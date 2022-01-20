MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The NFL playoffs continue with spots in the championship games on the line.

Numerous Miami Dolphins coaching candidates will be participating including Buffalo offensive coordinator Brain Daboll who may be the front runner but Miami could end up in a battle with other teams to get Daboll.

Onto the games on the field.

AFC

Cincinnati at Tennessee

The Bengals won their first playoff game in decades last week over the Raiders. Joe Burrow is the real deal and gives Cincinnati the advantage at quarterback. Former Dolphin quarterback Ryan Tannehill looks to lead the hard-nosed Titans to the AFC championship game. It should be a tight game and the return of Tennessee running back Derek Henry may be the difference. The Bengals have a shot at a road upset but keep in mind the franchise has never won a road playoff game. They are 0-7 in the last 50 years.

Buffalo at Kansas City

This game could easily be the championship game. The Chiefs and Bills both scored more than 40 points in first round wins. Both defenses dominated as well as the Bills shut down New England and Kansas City controlled the Steelers. Bills quarterback Josh Allen is proving he belongs in the class of the top QB’s, a place Patrick Mahomes has been living for years. Can Buffalo put their big 1st round win behind them and not feel like anything has been accomplished?

Buffalo offensive coordinator Brain Daboll is a major Dolphins head coach candidate and runs the prolific unit. It’s a great match-up and it’s the Bills’ time to shine.

NFC

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay

Like Buffalo and Kansas City, both the Rams and Buccaneers dominated their 1st round playoff games. Tampa ran away from Philadelphia early, and the Rams hammered Arizona. Now these two teams with legitimate Super Bowl possibilities meet in the 2nd round. LA is all in this season with pick-ups like Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller. Drew Stafford finally won a playoff game and he has a deep group of offensive weapons. But Tom Brady awaits and at 44-years-old he’s playing as well as he ever has despite missing many offensive weapons. The Bucs injuries may catch up to them and the confident Rams have a great chance to knock off the defending champs. The Dolphins are interested in Los Angeles assistant head coach/running backs Thomas Brown.

San Francisco at Green Bay

The Niners played a terrific 1st 50 minutes in Dallas and were able to hold on for a road playoff win. It’s an impressive all around team and historically they have always played well against Green Bay and beaten Aaron Rodgers in the playoffs. Mike McDaniel is a key member of San Francisco’s offensive coaching staff and a candidate for the Dolphins job, but perhaps a long shot. The Niners suffered a couple of defensive injuries in the 1st round game and Green Bay is rested. Aaron Rogers had one of the great quarterback seasons in NFL history with numbers that are off the charts. Green Bay is home, it will be cold at Lambeau Field and the Packers should get it done.