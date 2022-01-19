FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A woman died after being struck by a train in Deerfield Beach.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office said they were contacted just before 4 a.m. about a pedestrian struck by a train near SE 4th Street and South Dixie Highway in Deerfield Beach.
Arriving deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue found the body of a woman near the tracks.
Sheriff’s traffic homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding this crash. Florida East Coast Railway (FEC) and Railroad police have also been contacted.