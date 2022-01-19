MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Winning a million dollars in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game is becoming contagious.

This time, two men in Broward each scored a million dollar prize by playing the Florida Lotterys’ THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game.

Reynald Belizaire, 59, of Pembroke Pines, claimed a $1 million top prize at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.

Belizaire purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 12681 Miramar Parkway in Miramar. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Craig Feldman, 55, of Wilton Manors, purchased his million dollar winning ticket from Synergy Petroleum Group Inc., located at 3100 West Oakland Park Boulevard in Lauderdale Lakes. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning

Feldman, managing member of the ROSCC Family Trust, chose to receive their winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.

The $30 game, THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000, launched in February 2020 and features 155 top prizes of a million dollars and over $948 million in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.

Recently, three women in Broward each won million-dollar prizes playing Scratch-Off games.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in the fiscal year 2020-2021.

CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.