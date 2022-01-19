MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting outside of a Hollywood tint shop.
A friend of the victim tells CBS4 News that the victim was gunned down at his own place of business.READ MORE: Fired Former Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo Files Lawsuit Against City, Commissioners, City Manager
Police say 911 calls came in around 10:45 Tuesday morning with reports of a shooting at Flex Tint Shop along Rodman Street, near 441 and Pembroke.
One victim was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital where he died from his injuries.
“My heart is broken and it’s getting to my brain right now,” says Barbara Malcom.
Malcom knows the victim and his wife.READ MORE: South Florida Healthcare System Facing Challenges With Rising Omicron Cases
She says that the victim often held cookouts at his tint shop for the community and described him as a good person with a good heart.
“A very nice person, easy-going and low-profile person – he’s a sweetheart, he’s an angel,” says Malcom.
Police are trying to piece together what led up to this shooting and figure out who pulled the trigger.
“The homicide detectives are looking through the footage and evidence and trying to formulate what came to this incident, what happened here,” says Christian Lata, Hollywood Police.MORE NEWS: Florida Agencies Grapple With Worker Shortage
If you know anything call Hollywood Police or Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.