FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Cleveland Browns’ defensive tackle Malik McDowell bonded out of Broward’s jail after he was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, and exposure of sexual organs in public.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said McDowell, who was naked, was first spotted walking around in the 200 block of Hillsboro Technology Drive in Deerfield Beach.

“It’s very rare that there is ever anyone in this area on foot, this is not a foot trafficked place, this is not a shopping center,” said Linda Legunn.

She owns a spa on the block.

“It’s scary, I mean these hotels, we’re surrounded here at this spa by seven hotels within walking distance and it’s very rare that we have an occurrence where anything serious goes on,” said Legunn.

McDowell is also accused of walking onto the parking lot of a children’s learning center while school was in session.

“We immediately put the center in a secure state to ensure the safety of our children and our staff and any families that happened to be inside the center at the time,” said Nan Zamora, Learning Experience Senior Director of Corporate Communications.

When a deputy arrived, he found McDowell sitting on a curb near 40 Fairway Drive. When the deputy approached him, McDowell charged at him “at full speed with a closed fist,” according to the arrest form.

The deputy said McDowell slammed into him and repeatedly punched him.

“The punches were swung with extreme aggression with at least one strike hitting my on my right eye/temple area of my eye. When I felt the strike hit, I was dazed and felt extreme pain in the area where I was struck,” the deputy wrote in the report.

McDowell reportedly continued to hit the deputy.

The deputy noted that McDowell stopped his attack and tried to flee on foot. The deputy said he deployed his Taser and with the assistance of other deputies and fire rescue personnel McDowell was taken into custody.

During McDowell’s bond hearing on Tuesday, prosecutor Eric Linder described the deputy’s injuries.

“I spoke to the deputy this morning and the bruising and swelling on his face has gotten a lot worse since the incident and he is still having trouble walking as a result of this incident,” he said.

McDowell’s attorney gave a possible explanation for his behavior.

“Apparently someone may have slipped him something or gave him something that he was unaware of, which explains some of this bizarre behavior but we will go ahead and explain that in the future,” said attorney Adam Swickle.

Bond was set at $31,000. He was also ordered not to return to the learning center.

A second-round pick by Seattle in 2017 out of Michigan State, the 6-foot-6, 290-pounder never played for the Seahawks after suffering a brain injury in an ATV accident that was followed by several arrests and an 11-month stay in a Michigan jail.

McDowell’s prior charges include DUI, resisting arrest and assault, and disorderly conduct. He was on probation at the time of his arrest.

According to a statement from the Browns:

“We are aware of the very concerning incident and arrest involving Malik McDowell and are in the process of gathering more information. We understand the severity of this matter and our thoughts are for the well-being of all involved. We will have no further comment at this time.”