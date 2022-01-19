MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a chilly start to Wednesday with temperatures in the50s across Broward and Miami-Dade, the Keys saw the low 60s.

It wasn’t as cold as Tuesday morning but temperatures remain below normal. Our average low is 61 degrees.

As high pressure moves into the western Atlantic and the breeze shifts out of the east and southeast, that will allow our afternoon temperatures to moderate to the mid to upper 70s. We’ll enjoy a dry, mostly sunny day.

Wednesday night lows fall to the low 60s and some patchy fog will be possible overnight.

Thursday our highs will warm to near 80 degrees with the potential for spotty showers. On Friday and Saturday we will wake up with lows in the upper 60s and highs will remain warm in the low 80s. The rain chance is increasing due to a low pressure system forecast to develop in the gulf and a frontal boundary.

There is some uncertainty about this weekend because forecast models are not completely in agreement regarding the exact timing of when the front will move in. But because the moisture will be increasing Friday through Saturday, the rain chance will be higher to end the week and through the weekend we remain unsettled. A few showers are possible on Friday and then more showers are likely on Saturday.

We will enjoy another cool snap early next week as highs will drop to the low 70s. Lows will be in the upper 50s by Tuesday.