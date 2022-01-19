MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – Congratulations to Miami Beach and Key West. They’ve made Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2022 for two of the best destinations in the U.S.

Las Vegas came in at number one, followed by Hawaii’s Oahu and Maui.

Key West was listed as America’s fourth most favorite city to visit. Miami Beach came in eighth.

Other cities in the top 10 were New York City, New Orleans, Nashville, Savannah, and Sedona, Arizona.

St. Augustine came in 12th on the list.

Clearly, warm weather getaways were a big draw.

Internationally, Dubai topped the list of popular destinations followed by London and Cancun, Mexico.

“As the world returns to travel, priorities are changing, and people want more memorable experiences on their trips. Three-quarters (75%) of Americans say that it’s important they ‘see new places’ when thinking about their future travel plans,” said Steven Paganelli, Director, Destinations, Hotels and OTAs, Americas at Tripadvisor.

Trending Florida cities in the U.S. for 2022 include Fort Myers Beach (5th), Clearwater (6th), and Naples (9th).

The methodology took into account quality and volume of reviews over the period from November 1, 2020, to October 31, 2021, “to select destinations that consistently deliver the best overall experience for travelers,” it said.

