MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – About 200,000 Ford vehicles sold or registered in Florida and nearly a dozen other states are being recalled to fix a problem that prevents brake lights from turning off.
The recall covers certain 2014 and 2015 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ midsize cars as well as some 2015 Mustangs.READ MORE: Trump Plans 2,300 New Homes At Struggling Doral Resort
High temperatures and humidity can cause a rubber brake pedal part to disintegrate, keeping the lights on, confusing other drivers, and increasing the risk of a crash. Drivers with automatic transmissions also can shift out of “park” gear without having their foot on the brake.READ MORE: 45 Years Ago: Snow In Miami
Dealers will replace brake and clutch pedal bumpers. Owners will be notified by mail starting March 3.MORE NEWS: Miami Weather: Chilly Start, Sunny & Warmer Afternoon
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)