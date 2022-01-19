  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Ford, Local TV, Miami News, Recall

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – About 200,000 Ford vehicles sold or registered in Florida and nearly a dozen other states are being recalled to fix a problem that prevents brake lights from turning off.

The recall covers certain 2014 and 2015 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ midsize cars as well as some 2015 Mustangs.

High temperatures and humidity can cause a rubber brake pedal part to disintegrate, keeping the lights on, confusing other drivers, and increasing the risk of a crash. Drivers with automatic transmissions also can shift out of “park” gear without having their foot on the brake.

Dealers will replace brake and clutch pedal bumpers. Owners will be notified by mail starting March 3.

(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

