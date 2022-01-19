FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Cleveland Browns’ defensive tackle Malik McDowell is facing several charges after he reportedly exposed himself and assaulted a Broward Sheriff’s deputy.

During his bond court appearance on Tuesday, a judge found probable cause to charge him with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, and exposure of sexual organs in public.

The incident happened Monday at a children’s learning center in Deerfield Beach. According to the prosecutor, police said surveillance video showed McDowell, who was naked, go onto the property while children were inside the building.

“Immediately put the center in a secure state to ensure the safety of our children and our staff and any families that happen to be inside the center at the time,” said Nan Zamora, The Learning Experience’s senior director of corporate communications.

When a deputy arrived, he found McDowell sitting on a curb near 40 Fairway Drive. When the deputy approached him, McDowell charged at him “at full speed with a closed fist,” according to the arrest form.

The deputy said McDowell slammed into him and repeatedly punched him.

“The punches were swung with extreme aggression with at least one strike hitting my on my right eye/temple area of my eye. When I felt the strike hit, I was dazed and felt extreme pain in the area where I was struck,” the deputy wrote in the report.

McDowell reportedly continued to hit the deputy.

The prosecutor said the deputy has bruising and is having trouble walking.

The deputy noted that McDowell stopped his attack and tried to flee on foot. The deputy said he deployed his Taser and was able to take McDowell into custody.

McDowell’s attorney told the judge he believes “somebody may have slipped him something or given him something he was unaware of, which explains some of his bizarre behavior.”

Bond was set at $31,000. He was also ordered not to return to the learning center.

McDowell bonded out of the Broward County Jail Tuesday night.

A second-round pick by Seattle in 2017 out of Michigan State, the 6-foot-6, 290-pounder never played for the Seahawks after suffering a brain injury in an ATV accident that was followed by several arrests and an 11-month stay in a Michigan jail.

McDowell’s prior charges include DUI, resisting arrest and assault, and disorderly conduct. He was on probation at the time of his arrest.

According to a statement from the Browns:

“We are aware of the very concerning incident and arrest involving Malik McDowell and are in the process of gathering more information. We understand the severity of this matter and our thoughts are for the well-being of all involved. We will have no further comment at this time.”