FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) = Seventh and eighth students, teachers, and staff will return Tuesday to James S. Rickards Middle School, which was forced to close last year due to a partial roof collapse.

The school was evacuated and subsequently shut down on March 5th, 2021 when the roof over the media center collapsed. Due to the pandemic, there were under 200 students and 55 faculty members in the building.

Rickards was in the middle of a multi-million dollar renovation when the collapse happened.

Building 1 on the campus, where the collapse happened, was demolished and a new building was constructed in its place. Repairs and renovations were conducted on the other two buildings on the campus.

At the time of the collapse, Oakland Park Fire Rescue said the joists collapsed and there was a major water leak.

An engineering review conducted in April 2021, said failures of bolts used to connect L-shaped brackets from the wall to the roof joists led to the collapse.

According to the school district, the media center was under construction at the time of the collapse and no one was in the room.

Fire rescue said while no one was hit by flying debris, seven students and five staff members complained of headaches and nausea from stress and dehydration. Five were taken to the hospital for observation.