MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Miami-Dade School Board met Tuesday for hours to discuss efforts to replace outgoing superintendent Alberto Carvalho.
The list of candidates is down to three ahead of a future meeting that will involve public input.
“We have identified 3 individuals by names,” said Lubby Navarro, District 7 School Board member.
The board's vice-chair Dr. Steve Gallon made his recommendation for the next leader.
“I would like to make a motion to make Dr. Jose Dotres as the new superintendent of schools,” says Dr. Gallon. “I stand in my charge; I am prepared with the three to have a conversation of who checks off all the boxes.”
The other two individuals include Jacob Oliva and Dr. Rafaela Espinal.
Some board members expressed interest in wanting a process where candidates would attend a public meeting soon.
“The majority wants a public process and I want a public meeting so my community can hear,” said Navarro.