MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A fight over a bar bill ended in a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade with five people shot, one person killed, according to Miami-Dade police.
The deadly shooting happened outside the Chicagoan Bar on NW 7th Street near NW 108th Avenue early Tuesday.
Police said a man was kicked out of the bar for refusing to pay for his drinks. He returned around midnight, parked his car in the middle of the street, got out, and started shooting at the security guard standing outside the bar.
The security guard fired back, police said, and another guard also came outside and began shooting. One of the security guards and the subject were hit. Police said the subject died on the scene.
Three women were caught in the crossfire. Miami-Dade police said one of those women was grazed by a bullet and refused to stay on the scene.
The security guard and the other two women were taken to the hospital, all listed as stable, according to police.