FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The man charged in a deadly hit and run in Wilton Manors that claimed the lives of two children appeared virtually in court on Tuesday.
During the proceeding Sean Greer, 27, pleaded not guilty. He's facing a number of charges including failing to stop in an accident involving death, failing to stop in an accident involving serious injury, driving with a suspended license, tampering with evidence, and probation violation.
The crash happened December 27, 2021, when a Greer reportedly attempted to speed around a county bus near the 2400 block NW 9 Avenue. The bus had stopped and dropped off two people.
As the bus pulled out to continue southbound Greer, who was driving a Honda, approached it from behind. He reportedly failed to allow the bus to merge and passed it.
The Honda then veered right and drove off the road and onto the sidewalk, striking six children. It then fled the area.
Andrea Fleming, 6, and Kylie Jones, 5, died at the scene. The four other children were taken to the hospital.
Greer is being held without bond and his next court hearing is in March.