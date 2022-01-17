MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Florida’s annual “Wheels Up, Guns Down’ road mayhem is officially underway.

Around 3:00 p.m. Monday, a large mass of bicyclists hit the highways and roadways in Miami as part of the annual, but unsanctioned event, which originally started as a way to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

However, unlike previous years, the majority of the bikers are just that, people pedaling bicycles, instead of riders on motorcycles and ATV’s.

A few motorized bikers were spotted by a CBS4 News crew at the Golden Glades Interchange.

In recent years, the illegal event has become a dangerous display of stunts and racing on South Florida streets.

South Florida law enforcement agencies have said they will not tolerate any bikers, motorized or not, who ride in a reckless manner, block traffic, ride against it, pop wheelies, or ride on sidewalks.

However, in video from Chopper 4, law enforcement could be seen keeping an intersection clear from oncoming traffic as the bicyclists made a turn through residential streets.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, approximately 50-100 bicyclists entered onto northbound I-95 from State Road 112 and exited off of the highway on NW 62 St. No roadways were shutdown as a result.

However, CBS4 spotted one bicyclist hanging onto the back of a pickup truck on the highway.

Police have cautioned that you are 27 times more likely to die in a bike crash than in a car crash and your odds of dying are dramatically increased if you are not wearing a helmet.

Most of those who’ve taken part in “Wheels Up, Guns Down” in years past were not wearing a helmet, not only endangering themselves with their driving but the public, as well.

A much smaller group of bikers, those on motorized bikes and ATV’s, were spotted in Broward County traveling southbound on SR 7.