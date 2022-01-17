TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – New details are emerging about the relationship between former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
According to a new report from Axios, Trump has been trashing DeSantis in private.
Sources told Axios that the former president has reportedly called the Florida governor "an ingrate with a dull personality," who has no chance of beating him in a possible 2024 matchup.
Another source says Trump is upset with DeSantis for not declaring he won’t run for president in 2024.
Last week, Gov. DeSantis spoke publicly, saying he wishes he would have spoken up when then-President Trump shut down the country during the pandemic.
Neither has commented on the report.