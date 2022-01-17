SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – On Saturday, Miami-Dade police identified the man who was shot and killed Friday afternoon as he was driving a Toyota Camry with two children and a woman inside the vehicle near Zoo Miami.

Authorities identified the man as 27-year-old Shandler Antoine Beaubien.

Beaubien was a rapper who went by the name of Wavy Navy Pooh.

The children, a five-year-old and a one-year-old, and the woman who was in the car were unhurt.

It happened at the intersection of SW 127 Avenue and 152 Street, at the entrance of the Deerwood community, across the street from Zoo Miami.

“Once officers arrived is when they discovered in a Toyota 4-door that the driver was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Once fire rescue responded, they were able to pronounce the driver deceased here on the scene,” said Miami-Dade Police Public Information Officer Alvaro Zabaleta.

Police said the shots were fired from a gray Lexus, which fled the scene after the shooting.

“The victim, in this case, was at the intersection of 152 Street and 127th Avenue getting ready to make a right to go eastbound on 152 Street. When an unknown vehicle, a Lexus approached him from the driver’s side and opened fire and then fled westbound,” addes Zabaleta.

Police had placed dozens of yellow evidence markers on the ground.

The driver of the Camry was declared dead on the scene.

In a post from Wavy Navy Pooh’s record label, Quality Control Music said, “It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the loss of one of our beloved artists Wavy Navy Pooh… Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time.”

Virgin Records also issued a statement, “Wavy believed in giving back to his community, as well as sharing his hardship through his music. Wavy, your Quality Control family loves and will forever miss you.”

Police did not say if this was a targeted shooting or a case of road rage.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at

(305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477