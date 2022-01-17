FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward law enforcement was out in full force Monday trying to prevent chaos on the roads during the annual “Wheels Up, Guns Down” event.

Late Monday afternoon, a pack of riders on ATVs and dirt bikes could be seen winding in and out of traffic southbound on State Road 7 in Hollywood.

Earlier in the day, law enforcement from various agencies set up a command post near Broward College at Stirling Road and University Drive.

“We use our aviation unit, technology, undercover so we can see where they are gathering and try to control them and stop them when they are refueling or starting to coordinate their activities,” said Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony.

In the early afternoon, a cyclist took off from a West Broward gas station just as police were about to stop him for reckless driving.

Minutes later he was apprehended in Plantation and handcuffed.

“They ride in and out at high rates of speed doing stunts,” said BSO Lt. Jeffrey Mellies. “So when they drive up into the county, we have a lot of eyes and ears out there.”

Florida Highway Patrol was stationed at highway entry ramps to watch for packs of cyclists who tried to enter the interstate.

Off the highway, crews were tracking riders through a system of plate readers and surveillance.