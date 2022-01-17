MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Late actress Betty White is trending online for a cause that was very near and dear to her heart.
The Betty White Challenge encourages people to donate to animal shelters in her name.
America’s favorite senior citizen was to have a magical day Monday — her 100th birthday.
The beloved star's death spurred what is becoming a national movement.
#BettyWhiteChallenge is exploding in popularity. It encourages everyone to donate $5 to any local or national animal shelter, rescue or agency in Betty White’s name through Jan. 17, her birthday.
It’s the right birthday party for Betty White, since it was the passionate cause of her life. She wanted all animals to be healthy, happy and loved.MORE NEWS: 13-Bedroom Home Gifted To Florida Family Raising 15 Kids
From us all, thank you, Betty White.