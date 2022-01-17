MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County’s 5000 Role Models of Excellence mentorship program held is 29th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Breakfast on Monday morning.
Though it was virtual again, speakers included President Joe Biden, America's first Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff (Vice President Kamala Harris' husband), the Rev. Al Sharpton, and CNN Anchor Don Lemon to name just a few.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also took part, along with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and outgoing Miami-Dade County Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. There was also a tribute to Carvalho, who is leaving South Florida, to become the new superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District.
READ MORE: Betty White Challenge Encourages $5 Donations For Local Animal Shelters In Honor Of Late Comedian’s 100th Birthday
The 5000 Role Models of Excellence program was founded in 1993 by South Florida Congresswoman Frederica Wilson. During Monday’s event, she announced her “38 Wilson Scholars” in the class of 2022, who were awarded scholarships and also inducted new mentors.
The 5000 Role Models of Excellence mentorship program is designed to guide at-risk boys in grades K-12 along a path to attend college or other secondary education and lead them away from "a life of crime and violence," according to the project's website.
The 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project serves thousands of students across more than 100 schools.